Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Sells 1,750 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWF opened at $328.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.94 and its 200 day moving average is $286.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $330.03. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

