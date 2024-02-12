Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Invests $211,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 78,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $275.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.39 and a twelve month high of $276.02.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

