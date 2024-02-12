Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Has $548,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Act Two Investors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 305,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 3,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 20,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,744,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,122,000 after buying an additional 92,741 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,974 shares of company stock valued at $19,427,217 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $149.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

