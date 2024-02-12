Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 146.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.5% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $234.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.