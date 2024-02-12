Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Buys 284 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after buying an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $199.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

