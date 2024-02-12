V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of V.F. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.70.

VFC stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. V.F. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently -18.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

