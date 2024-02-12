Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) PT Raised to $18.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

UTI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of UTI opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.46 million, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $78,472.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares in the company, valued at $956,615.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

