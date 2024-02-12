Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,538 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Union Pacific by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 102,287 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 501,563 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,890,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $250.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.15 and a 200-day moving average of $224.92. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $251.65.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

