UBS Group Cuts AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target to GBX 9,900

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from £107 ($134.14) to GBX 9,900 ($124.11) in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.16% from the stock’s current price.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a £135 ($169.24) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £125 ($156.70) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AstraZeneca from £130 ($162.97) to £125 ($156.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,438.33 ($118.32).

AZN traded down GBX 256.11 ($3.21) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 9,504.89 ($119.15). 3,029,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,018. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,461 ($118.60) and a fifty-two week high of £123.92 ($155.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £147.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3,147.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is £104.71 and its 200-day moving average price is £105.90.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Anna Manz acquired 487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £101.90 ($127.74) per share, for a total transaction of £49,625.30 ($62,210.48). Also, insider Michel Demare purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of £101.70 ($127.49) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($127,491.54). 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

