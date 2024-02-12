U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,397,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,499,000 after buying an additional 164,963 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 22,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

