U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

USB stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The company has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

