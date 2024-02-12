two (NYSE:TWOA) Short Interest Update

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TWO Stock Performance

TWOA stock remained flat at $10.68 during midday trading on Monday. 426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,049. TWO has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TWO

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TWO by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TWO during the second quarter worth $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TWO during the first quarter worth $228,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TWO during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Kim LLC bought a new position in shares of TWO during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TWO

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. two was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

