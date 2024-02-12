Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.59

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.59 and last traded at $40.39, with a volume of 636566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TWST

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $143,767.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 257.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.