Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Down 47.0% in January

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the January 15th total of 444,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 27.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 365,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 78,513 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 294,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

TKC stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.67. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

