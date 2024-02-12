Truist Financial Raises Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $81.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAS. StockNews.com raised Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.92.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. Masco has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $76.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.93.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

