trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

TRVG has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on trivago from $1.40 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on trivago from $6.25 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on trivago from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.34.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $168.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. trivago has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 95.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 55.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 160.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 89.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

