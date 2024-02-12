Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSU. CIBC raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.63.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trisura Group

Trisura Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Trisura Group

TSU traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 54.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.94. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$29.05 and a 52 week high of C$39.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 262.07 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director George Myhal acquired 20,000 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$668,800.00. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trisura Group

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.