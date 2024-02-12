Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 790,400 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the January 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Place

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Place in the first quarter worth $61,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 46.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Place alerts:

Trinity Place Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. Trinity Place has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.95.

Trinity Place Company Profile

Trinity Place ( NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trinity Place had a negative net margin of 89.84% and a negative return on equity of 262.91%. The business had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.