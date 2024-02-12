Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TRMB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Get Trimble alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Trimble

Trimble Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $52.51 on Friday. Trimble has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,128 shares of company stock valued at $514,075. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after buying an additional 4,421,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trimble by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $162,931,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Trimble by 131.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Trimble by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.