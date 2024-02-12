TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $1,285.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,080.07.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,119.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,031.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $935.91. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $686.46 and a 12 month high of $1,155.24.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 567.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after purchasing an additional 644,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

