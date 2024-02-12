TPG (TPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TPG Stock Performance

TPG stock opened at $44.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on TPG in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.04.

Institutional Trading of TPG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in TPG during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TPG during the second quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in TPG during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TPG during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

