TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of TOWN opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. TowneBank’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TowneBank by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TowneBank by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,851,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

