Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

CURV has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Torrid Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE CURV opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. Torrid has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $275.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.81 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Torrid

In other news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $142,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,457 shares in the company, valued at $289,188.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 85.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 62.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

