Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 630 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $23,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.2 %

ROK stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $283.95. 405,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.26 and its 200 day moving average is $289.65. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,850 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

