Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 146 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Booking stock traded up $59.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,818.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,869. The stock has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,366.59 and a 52 week high of $3,844.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,490.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,204.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. HSBC assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,582.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.