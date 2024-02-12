Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 19,440 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $34,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 479,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 24,993 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 39,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $111.76. 1,117,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,310,367. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.90. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

