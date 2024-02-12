Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 24,202 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.2% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $64,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,934 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 133.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,531 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.85. 2,168,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,318,487. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

