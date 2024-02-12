Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 204,482 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,482 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $36,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 100.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 186,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 37.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of KDP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550,209. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.