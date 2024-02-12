Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to $159.00 at Scotiabank

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $142.00 to $159.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.23.

Shares of TRI opened at $158.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $115.87 and a 12 month high of $159.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.99.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 17.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,240,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,514,000 after purchasing an additional 919,603 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 26.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,125,000 after acquiring an additional 150,880 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,088,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,872,000 after acquiring an additional 240,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,848,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,364,000 after acquiring an additional 814,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

