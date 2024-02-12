Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $547.03. 611,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,514. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $593.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

