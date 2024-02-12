The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

NYSE WMB opened at $34.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.04. Williams Companies has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.