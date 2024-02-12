The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,536 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.1% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $56,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.79. 1,411,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,952,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.86. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $159.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,658 shares of company stock valued at $42,921,732. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

