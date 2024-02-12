The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 55,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 256,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,412,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 56,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PG traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $156.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,952,432. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $159.83. The company has a market cap of $368.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,658 shares of company stock worth $42,921,732 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

