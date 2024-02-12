The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Decreased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,351,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 7.8% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Home Depot worth $408,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $368.08. 880,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,960. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $368.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

