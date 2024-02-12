The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) PT Raised to $147.00

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $147.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on THG. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

NYSE:THG traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.55. 6,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,598. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.96 and its 200-day moving average is $117.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

