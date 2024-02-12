The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $636.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $24.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,188,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 229,653 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 269,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 187,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,830,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

