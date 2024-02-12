The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Gorman-Rupp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Gorman-Rupp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gorman-Rupp to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Shares of GRC opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $954.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $36.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.88 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gorman-Rupp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

