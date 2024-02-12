The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $120.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $108.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $198.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $112.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 172.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

