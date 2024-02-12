The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $105.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $72.02 on Thursday. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.10.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 18.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,618,000 after purchasing an additional 881,710 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $329,367,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after buying an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

