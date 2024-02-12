The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $85.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut Fortinet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

