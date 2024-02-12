The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $115.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PI has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $110.04 on Friday. Impinj has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.20.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $27,071.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 35,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,826,951.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,118,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,880,711.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $27,071.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,565 shares of company stock valued at $473,718. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Impinj by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Impinj by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Impinj by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Impinj by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

