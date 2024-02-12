The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272,287 shares during the quarter. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust makes up about 0.9% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $18,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 130,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 76.6% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 197,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 85,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $200,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

GDV stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 102,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,737. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $22.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

