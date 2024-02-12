The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GDV stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,644,000 after purchasing an additional 71,538 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 663,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 275,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

