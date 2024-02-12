The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $336.61. The company had a trading volume of 121,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.06 and a 200 day moving average of $293.78. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $337.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.15.

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

