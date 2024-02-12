The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,978,000 after buying an additional 181,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allstate by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after buying an additional 499,056 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,318,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ALL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $159.86. The stock had a trading volume of 418,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $168.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -287.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

