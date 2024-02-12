TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$216.00 at Desjardins

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$208.00 to C$216.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.
TFII has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$183.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from C$215.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$181.00.
TFI International Stock Up 0.1 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other TFI International news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$868,996.00. In other news, insider TFI International Inc. bought 66,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$868,996.00. Corporate insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
