TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$216.00 at Desjardins

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$208.00 to C$216.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$183.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from C$215.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$181.00.

TFI International stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$191.84. 163,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23. The stock has a market cap of C$16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$137.36 and a 1-year high of C$194.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$174.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$170.55.

In other TFI International news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$868,996.00. In other news, insider TFI International Inc. bought 66,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$868,996.00. Corporate insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

