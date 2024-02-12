TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$225.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price target on TFI International from C$182.00 to C$208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on TFI International from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$181.00.

TSE:TFII traded up C$0.25 on Monday, reaching C$191.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23. The firm has a market cap of C$16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$137.36 and a 12-month high of C$194.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$174.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$170.55.

In other news, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 66,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. In other TFI International news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 66,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$191.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,809,348.94. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$868,996.00. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

