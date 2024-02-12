TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $155.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close.

TFII has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.78.

TFII traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.29. 109,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,648. TFI International has a 1 year low of $100.96 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.11.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. TFI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,481.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

