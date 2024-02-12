Texas Instruments’ (TXN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TXN. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,751,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 14,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,913,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

