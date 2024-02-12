Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.9% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $40,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Tesla by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.73. 66,278,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,488,430. The firm has a market cap of $604.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

